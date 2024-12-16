Subscriber login Close [x]
Enotria&Coe adds Marqués de Cáceres to its Spanish portfolio

By James Lawrence
Published:  16 December, 2024

Enotria&Coe has entered into an exclusive partnership with Rioja stalwart Marqués de Cáceres, distributing its wines to the UK off-trade.

Founded by Enrique Forner in 1974, the Cenicero-based winery is renowned for its velvety Reserva and Gran Reserva styles, in addition to the prestige 'Vino de Autor' Gaudium.

It is currently run by Enrique’s daughter, Cristina Forner, who “emphasises vibrant, fruit-forward profiles over traditional oak-heavy” expressions that have nonetheless been a Rioja hallmark for many decades.

“As the family-owned estate now enters a new chapter with Enotria&Coe, the UK off-trade gains access to the brand’s full range of wines, spanning the fresh and dynamic Crianza to structured Reserva and iconic Gran Reserva expressions,” said a representative from Enotria&Coe.

Cristina Forner commented: “We are delighted to embark on a new partnership with Enotria&Coe, building on a dynamic and well-structured collaboration to meet the diverse expectations of our consumers. Over the past decade, Marqués de Cáceres has made substantial investments in innovation, sustainability and expanded facilities, all aimed at enhancing the quality of our wine portfolio.”

Peter Wallbridge, head of buying at Enotria&Coe, added: “We are delighted to welcome Marqués de Cáceres to our Rioja portfolio. French-born Cristina Forner and her father helped shaped the face of modern Rioja when they brought their skills from Bordeaux to Rioja and helped to pioneer the change from American to French oak. One of the most recognisable brands in Spain, this addition helps reinforce our desire to support our customers with a complete channel strategy and market-leading portfolio, where Marqués de Cáceres will strengthen our presence in retail and national on-trade channels.

“This, combined with the newly rebranded Viña Salceda (under David Gonzalez) for regional on-trade and Spain's most premium producer, Sierra Cantabria, gives us a great core list, bolstered by the handpicked gems of Cuentaviñas, Aiurri and Verum.”







