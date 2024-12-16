WSTA forges recruitment partnership with Wine Jobs UK

By James Lawrence

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has teamed up with Wine Jobs UK to lure the best and brightest talent into the UK drinks industry, widening access and “helping everyone in the drinks trade find better opportunities”.

According to the WSTA: “This collaboration will see WSTA members benefit from exclusive access to Wine Jobs UK listings through the WSTA Jobs Board, along with an exclusive discount on job postings and complimentary social media promotion. All WSTA member listings will receive distinctive WSTA branding on the Wine Jobs UK platform."

Ian Whiscombe, owner of Wine Jobs UK, commented: "We're excited to partner with WSTA to make it easier for drinks industry employers to find great talent. This collaboration will give WSTA members better tools for recruitment while expanding the reach of job postings across both platforms."

He added: “The agreement includes quarterly job updates via the WSTA newsletter and reciprocal promotion through both organisations' communication channels.

WSTA's own recruitment opportunities will also feature on Wine Jobs UK's platform.







