Hugh Johnson invests in Sugrue South Downs sparkling wine

By James Bayley

Hugh Johnson OBE, a leading figure in the world of wine writing and one of the UK's most recognised wine commentators, has invested in Sugrue South Downs, the award-winning English sparkling wine producer led by Dermot and Ana Sugrue. The exact sum of Johnson’s investment remains undisclosed.

Dermot Sugrue (left) expressed his excitement: “We could not be more thrilled to have Hugh Johnson on board. This is the ultimate endorsement for our wines, that Hugh with his vast experience and knowledge has chosen to invest in myself and Ana. He has always been supportive and very complimentary about the way we work, ever since he first tasted wines that I made over two decades ago.

“He once commented that our zero dosage ZODO multi-vintage, would make his ultimate desert island case, and described Sugrue South Downs as, 'Honestly, England’s best'. He even brought his delightful granddaughter Lily to the winery for a visit and tasting on her 18th birthday. Hugh has been a long-term fan of the way we do things at Sugrue, using barrels and a light touch in the cellar as well as long ageing of the wines before release. In our spare time, we both have a mutual obsession with Claret and Riesling.”

Johnson (right) commented: “My faith and hope for English wine goes back to the 1970’s. Fifty years on we are now enjoying the fruits and picking the winners. Dermot Sugrue’s wines have, for many years, been amongst the very best. He is a master of his craft, he clinches it. I am excited to now add my financial support to his and Ana’s future endeavours.”

Sugrue South Downs has recently attracted other prominent investors, including hotelier Robin Hutson OBE, actor Hugh Bonneville, and businessman Chris Cecil Wright. This backing, combined with the completion of a new winery at Bee Tree Vineyard in East Sussex, marks a significant new chapter for the producer. The winery is set to open on 19 September.

Reflecting on his journey, Dermot Sugrue added: “When I was 15 years old, I started making beer in Ireland, and by 16 I had become obsessed with wine. The catalyst for this was reading Hugh Johnson’s seminal ‘Wine’, the 1988 reprint, and it quite simply changed my life.

“To this day I can still recite entire paragraphs from those pages, such is the effect it had on me. I know I am just one of millions for whom Hugh’s books have had such a profound impact, so to have him now, more than three decades later, join our wonderful team at Sugrue South Downs is both a humbling and truly inspirational new episode in mine and Ana’s career.”







