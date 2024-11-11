Sugrue South Downs partners with Wanderlust on new English sparkling

By James Lawrence

England's youngest winery, Sugrue South Downs, has unveiled a new collection of single-vineyard cuvées produced in the heart of East Sussex.

According to owners Dermot & Ana Sugrue, the fruit is sourced from the estate's Bee Tree vineyard, planted to 1.35ha of Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Grown on a mixture of clay, greensand and sandstone terroir, the grapes have been used to produce a Blanc de Noirs and two sparkling rosés from Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier respectively.

They will be distributed via Wanderlust Wine, set up to “explore and discover sustainable, quality wine made by smaller producers and bring them to the tables of wine lovers, like you”.

Dermot Sugrue said: “We fell in love with Bee Tree Vineyard as soon as Ana and I saw it. The vines are nearly a decade old now, so very well established, and it’s in a beautiful part of East Sussex so it made perfect sense to establish our winery right beside it.

“When our friends planted it back in 2015 it was a founding member of the UK Sustainable Wine Scheme, and its wines are fruit-forward and delicious. After a long search we feel we’ve found the ideal partner to distribute them in Wanderlust Wines.”

Richard Ellison, founder & MD of Wanderlust Wine, added:“ We were quite taken aback when Ana and Dermot asked to sit down and discuss the project and their ambitions. Having respected their approach and focus on quality of the end product and also the future of English wines, we are overjoyed to be adding the Bee Tree wines to our English portfolio.”

Inaugurated in September this year, the Sugrue South Downs winery will open for tours and tastings from early 2025.










