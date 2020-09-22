Subscriber login Close [x]
Oastbrook Estate releases second vintage Pinot Gris

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 September, 2020

Oastbrook Estate in Sussex has released its second vintage Pinot Gris 2019. 

The 2019 vintage (rrp: £19), which is made from 100% Pinot Gris, joins the boutique producer’s Pinot Gris 2018, sparkling rosé 2014 and sparkling rosé 2015.

Made from an Alsatian grape varietal, the fruit for Oastbrook Pinot Gris 2019 was pressed in September 2019. After low temperature fermentation, the wine was left in tank over winter but not allowed to go through malolactic fermentation, to preserve the fresh acidity. It was bottled in May 2020.

“At Oastbrook we are making premium wines that are delicate and elegant. This is another beautifully balanced bottle to join our portfolio of sophisticated wines from Sussex,” said owner and winemaker America Brewer. 

Neighbours of Bodiam Castle in Sussex, Oastbrook Estate was formerly a Guinness hop farm. The vineyards, comprising some 20,000 vines, are growing different varieties of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meurnier, Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc. 

From this month, Oastbrook Estate is licensed for ceremonies at different locations in the 60-acre estate. 


 

