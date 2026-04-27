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Strategic moves beyond sustainability

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  27 April, 2026

Climate change is an inescapable challenge for many industries, and probably none more so than that of wine, particularly in countries where water is scarce, temperatures fluctuate and weather conditions are unpredictable.

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