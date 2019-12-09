Subscriber login Close [x]
G&T still the nation's favourite

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  09 December, 2019

The traditional G&T is still the nation’s favourite gin-based tipple, the UK gin-subscription business the Craft Gin Club has claimed, following a member survey.

Fully 56% of respondents named gin and tonic as their favourite gin cocktail, with the gin Martini and Negroni distant runners up at 9.5% and 8% respectively.

Gin and gingerbread lost out to Port and cheese as perfect winter pairing, claiming 31% of preferences to the latter’s 34%. Only 21% chose mulled wine and mince pies.

John Burke, co-founder at Craft Gin Club said: “The Christmas pairing of gin and gingerbread was a superb finding for us, especially as it dates back to the 17th century when the River Thames froze, and the Frost Fairs were born. Talk about history repeating itself.”

The UK’s gin lovers prefer to sip their drinks curled up on the sofa at home, with 67% choosing Netflix Originals and BBC dramas as the perfect TV pairing. Just 1% preferred reality TV.

Only 27% think it necessary to wait until after 5pm to take their first drink of the day.

As Harpers reported earlier this autumn, gin grew 45% in the year to June 2019, contributing £2.4bn net across the on and off-trades.

With vodka sales slowly contracting, gin is predicted to become the UK’s most popular spirit by June 2020.

The Craft Gin Club’s Bin Gin Report is based on responses from the service’s 65,000 members and 700,000 followers on social media.




