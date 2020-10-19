Jascots adds Rhône producer Francois Villard

By Lisa Riley

Jascots Wine Merchants has added the Northern Rhône wines of Francois Villard to its portfolio.

Founded in 1989 by François Villard, the Domaine is most celebrated for Condrieu and now produces wines from St Peray, Cornas, St Joseph and Cote Rotie.

The style of his wines has evolved over the years and are described as “distinctly elegant in the context of the region”, with minimal use of oak.

Available now, the wines on offer from Jascots are Condrieu 'Les Terasses du Palat' 2018, Cote Rotie 'Gallet Blanc' 2017, St Peray 'Version' 2018, St Joseph 'Poivre et Sol' 2018, Crozes-Hermitage 'Certitude' 2017 and Cornas 'Jouvet' 2017.

“François Villard’s wines are nothing short of thrilling, the concentration, balance and sheer class of what he produces from every terroir is the hallmark of a truly great wine maker. Our customers have been impatiently waiting for these wines to arrive in our portfolio and we have taken a number of pre-orders, testament to how his reputation has grown in recent years,” said Alastair Pyatt, Jascots’ head of purchasing.

Villard added: “I’m really excited to be working with Jascots, I have been impressed by their approach, their understanding of the wines we make and their portfolio of top restaurant customers in particular.”

The Domaine produces wines from 64ha in total with 40ha under Villard’s ownership. The estate is farmed sustainably and is in organic conversion, with Villard hoping to achieve certification in 2023.

Last week, Jascots announced the arrival of Stift Gottweig’s wines to its portfolio, one of Austria’s oldest wineries and described as "best exponents" of Grüner Veltliner, while it strengthened its Spanish portfolio with three new producers, Juan Carlos Sancha from Rioja Alta, Iria Otero Mazoy from Ribeiro and Hacienda Solano from Ribera del Duero, last month.



