Jascots adds three producers to Spanish portfolio

By Lisa Riley

Jascots Wine Merchants has strengthened its Spanish portfolio with three new producers.

The trio, which is exclusive to Jascots, comprises Juan Carlos Sancha from Rioja Alta, Iria Otero Mazoy from Ribeiro and Hacienda Solano from Ribera del Duero.

It follows on from the addition of Bierzo producer Vinos de Losada at the end of July.

Working with largely traditional methods and some “very old” vines and indigenous grape varieties, each of the wineries produce “extremely unique” wines, said Jascots.

“We’re delighted to bring these fantastic new producers into our portfolio. Spain is an exciting place to buy wine from at the moment, with a growing number of mostly younger producers making terroir-driven wines from indigenous varieties with less intervention in the vineyard and the winery,” said Alastair Pyatt, head of buying, Jascots.

The latest additions form part of Jascots’ strategy to focus on sustainable smaller growers producing “pure wines that express their place of origin”, he added.

The newcomers join Jascots’ existing Spanish roster, including Bodegas Frontonio, Can Descregut of Penedes, Cairats of Montsant and Bodega Schatz from Andalucia.

They are available to buy from www.jascots.co.uk with the exception of Hacienda Solano, which will arrive from Spain in October.

In March, Jascots launched the first vintage (2016) from Fernando Mora MW’s ancient and remote high-altitude ‘Grand Cru’ vineyard, El Jardín de Las Iguales.













