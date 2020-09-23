Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Jascots adds three producers to Spanish portfolio

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 September, 2020

Jascots Wine Merchants has strengthened its Spanish portfolio with three new producers.

The trio, which is exclusive to Jascots, comprises Juan Carlos Sancha from Rioja Alta, Iria Otero Mazoy from Ribeiro and Hacienda Solano from Ribera del Duero.

It follows on from the addition of Bierzo producer Vinos de Losada at the end of July. 

Working with largely traditional methods and some “very old” vines and indigenous grape varieties, each of the wineries produce “extremely unique” wines, said Jascots.

“We’re delighted to bring these fantastic new producers into our portfolio. Spain is an exciting place to buy wine from at the moment, with a growing number of mostly younger producers making terroir-driven wines from indigenous varieties with less intervention in the vineyard and the winery,” said Alastair Pyatt, head of buying, Jascots.

The latest additions form part of Jascots’ strategy to focus on sustainable smaller growers producing “pure wines that express their place of origin”, he added.        

The newcomers join Jascots’ existing Spanish roster, including Bodegas Frontonio, Can Descregut of Penedes, Cairats of Montsant and Bodega Schatz from Andalucia.

They are available to buy from www.jascots.co.uk with the exception of Hacienda Solano, which will arrive from Spain in October. 

In March, Jascots launched the first vintage (2016) from Fernando Mora MW’s ancient and remote high-altitude ‘Grand Cru’ vineyard, El Jardín de Las Iguales.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Business Manager UK

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager UK

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95