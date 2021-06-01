Alliance adds to Spanish portfolio

By Michelle Perrett

Alliance Wine has been appointed as exclusive UK agent by Spanish wineries Bodegas Emilio Moro and Perelada.

The addition of these wineries brings Alliance’s Spanish portfolio to almost 40 producers.

“Perelada is a great complementary addition to our cava selection, sitting comfortably within it. It gives us a true edge over the competition in what we can offer our growing customer base. The wines are genuinely world class and at price points that are hard to argue with,” said Miriam Spiers, sales director at Alliance Wines.

“To have the likes of Emilio Moro in our corner gives us exactly the type of heavy weight producer our customers want to see. A producer who is forward thinking, social responsible and producing wines of personality and individuality is exactly who we want to be working with.”

Javier Suqué Mateu, proprietor of Perelada, said this was a new step for Perelada.

He added: “We are pleased to be part of the Alliance Wine portfolio, such a well-established agent and benchmark for quality wines in the strategic UK market.”

José Moro, president of Bodegas Emilio Moro, said that the UK was a key market for the wine producer.

“We are very proud to share the quality of Ribera del Duero and the personality of the Tempranillo grape variety all over the world through our wines,” he said.

Alliance Wine recently expanded its on-trade team with three new senior recruits to bolster growth.

Holly Sharpe, who most recently ran the Justerini & Brooks on-trade team for three years, joined as head of London on-trade. She was accompanied by Alexis Gouk in a senior sales role, who moves across from managing the on-trade at Fields Morris & Verdin, while Jean Wareing MW has taken on the newly created position of on-trade marketing manager.



