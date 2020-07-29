Jascots expands Spanish portfolio with Bierzo producer

By Lisa Riley

Jascots Wine Merchants has added Bierzo producer Vinos de Losada to its growing portfolio.

Losada is well known for producing fresh, elegant, complex and refined Mencía wines from old vines in some of the best sites in Bierzo, with these styles dubbed the “new wave” of Mencía.

On account of the “depth and elegance” of the wines, they are often compared to red Burgundy, according to Jascots.

“Losada’s wines typify the new styles of Mencía from low yielding older vines that deliver deep, intense wines with amazing elegance,” said Miles MacInnes, managing partner of Jascots.

“That’s not to dismiss the delicious Godello which is certainly amongst the best on offer from Bierzo. We’re really excited to add these wines to our portfolio.”

Situated in Cacabelos, the estate’s old vineyards include plots in Valtuille, Pieros and Villadecanes, with winemaker Amancio Fernández Gómez having led a “consistent improvement in quality” since he joined in 2005.

Fernández Gómez said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Jascots, a young and energetic team with fantastic customers. They share our passion for great wine and respect of the environment. We look forward to sharing our wines with wine lovers in the UK.”

Losada wines available from Jascots include Losada Godello 2019, Losada Mencía 2017, Altos de Losada Mencía 2017 and Altos de Losada Mencía Bienquerida 2017.

In March, Jascots launched the first vintage (2016) from Fernando Mora MW’s ancient, remote, high-altitude ‘Grand Cru’ vineyard - El Jardín de Las Iguales.









