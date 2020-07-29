Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Jascots expands Spanish portfolio with Bierzo producer

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 July, 2020

Jascots Wine Merchants has added Bierzo producer Vinos de Losada to its growing portfolio. 

Losada is well known for producing fresh, elegant, complex and refined Mencía wines from old vines in some of the best sites in Bierzo, with these styles dubbed the “new wave” of Mencía.

On account of the “depth and elegance” of the wines, they are often compared to red Burgundy, according to Jascots.

“Losada’s wines typify the new styles of Mencía from low yielding older vines that deliver deep, intense wines with amazing elegance,” said Miles MacInnes, managing partner of Jascots. 

“That’s not to dismiss the delicious Godello which is certainly amongst the best on offer from Bierzo. We’re really excited to add these wines to our portfolio.”

Situated in Cacabelos, the estate’s old vineyards include plots in Valtuille, Pieros and Villadecanes, with winemaker Amancio Fernández Gómez having led a “consistent improvement in quality” since he joined in 2005. 

Fernández Gómez said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Jascots, a young and energetic team with fantastic customers. They share our passion for great wine and respect of the environment. We look forward to sharing our wines with wine lovers in the UK.”

Losada wines available from Jascots include Losada Godello 2019, Losada Mencía 2017, Altos de Losada Mencía 2017 and Altos de Losada Mencía Bienquerida 2017.

In March, Jascots launched the first vintage (2016) from Fernando Mora MW’s ancient, remote, high-altitude ‘Grand Cru’ vineyard - El Jardín de Las Iguales.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Off Trade Sales Director

...

Australian Vintage: Category Manager UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95