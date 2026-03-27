Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Good Wine Good People adds Apollo’s Praise to portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  27 March, 2026

Importer and distributor Good Wine Good People (GWGP) has announced the addition of Finger Lakes winery Apollo’s Praise to its wholesale portfolio.

The estate’s wines are based primarily on fruit from its Lahoma Vineyard site on southwest Seneca Lake, with a focus on dry Riesling, Chardonnay, Grüner Veltliner and Cabernet Franc.

It is owned and run by co-founders and winemakers Kelby James Russell and Julia Hoyle.

Russell is also the consulting winemaker at Empire Estate (another Finger Lakes project available in the UK through GWGP), while Hoyle has additionally been the winemaker at Hosmer Winery since 2016.

Commenting on the partnership, Dan Belmont, founder, director and wine buyer for GWGP, said: “Apollo’s Praise feels like a real jewel in the crown for the GWGP portfolio. Kelby and Julia are among the most exciting winemakers in the Finger Lakes, and their wines have quickly earned global recognition.

“I’ve known Kelby for more than a decade and followed his journey closely, so it means a lot to be working together. After two years of building the GWGP community of restaurants and retailers across the UK, we’re excited to introduce a producer of this calibre to the market.”

Belmont serves as an ambassador for the New York Wine & Grape Foundation and is the author of its industry guide to wine from New York State.

The initial range available from GWGP consists of seven wines, which highlight the focus on Riesling (and other cool-climate varieties) that Apollo’s Praise has.

Russell added: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the response to our first vintages, but they are the culmination of over a decade of working with the grapes from Lahoma Vineyard even prior to our ownership of it.

“Apollo’s Praise is a celebration of this remarkable vineyard site that we are now the stewards of, as well as the quintessential human joy of coming together over a bottle of beautiful wine.”

The wines – previously distributed in the UK by Wine Treasury – will be available across the UK from May 2026.

Pictured, L-R: Julia Hoyle, Kelby James Russell


Image Credit – ReBecca's Photography









Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic-owner Fortress set to sell reta...

Proposed holiday tax could threaten 33,0...

Encirc workers announce strikes over pro...

Australia-EU trade deal sees wine and sp...

New packaging innovation aims to cut EPR...

Pub and bar closures hit five-year high...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Brand Manager - French Portfolio

...

Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Area Sales Manager Scotland

...

Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95