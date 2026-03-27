Good Wine Good People adds Apollo’s Praise to portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Importer and distributor Good Wine Good People (GWGP) has announced the addition of Finger Lakes winery Apollo’s Praise to its wholesale portfolio.

The estate’s wines are based primarily on fruit from its Lahoma Vineyard site on southwest Seneca Lake, with a focus on dry Riesling, Chardonnay, Grüner Veltliner and Cabernet Franc.

It is owned and run by co-founders and winemakers Kelby James Russell and Julia Hoyle.

Russell is also the consulting winemaker at Empire Estate (another Finger Lakes project available in the UK through GWGP), while Hoyle has additionally been the winemaker at Hosmer Winery since 2016.

Commenting on the partnership, Dan Belmont, founder, director and wine buyer for GWGP, said: “Apollo’s Praise feels like a real jewel in the crown for the GWGP portfolio. Kelby and Julia are among the most exciting winemakers in the Finger Lakes, and their wines have quickly earned global recognition.

“I’ve known Kelby for more than a decade and followed his journey closely, so it means a lot to be working together. After two years of building the GWGP community of restaurants and retailers across the UK, we’re excited to introduce a producer of this calibre to the market.”

Belmont serves as an ambassador for the New York Wine & Grape Foundation and is the author of its industry guide to wine from New York State.

The initial range available from GWGP consists of seven wines, which highlight the focus on Riesling (and other cool-climate varieties) that Apollo’s Praise has.

Russell added: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the response to our first vintages, but they are the culmination of over a decade of working with the grapes from Lahoma Vineyard even prior to our ownership of it.

“Apollo’s Praise is a celebration of this remarkable vineyard site that we are now the stewards of, as well as the quintessential human joy of coming together over a bottle of beautiful wine.”

The wines – previously distributed in the UK by Wine Treasury – will be available across the UK from May 2026.

Pictured, L-R: Julia Hoyle, Kelby James Russell





Image Credit – ReBecca's Photography



















