Wines of Germany announces fresh campaign

By Hamish Graham
Published:  19 February, 2025

Wines of Germany UK has announced their 2025 campaign to promote wines from the country’s appellations.

The tagline for the generic body's campaign, “sometimes chilled, always cool”, seeks to highlight the country’s array of Riesling and other aromatic white wine vintages.

The on-trade component of the campaign sees the return of #SommSessions, with two sessions being hosted to highlight the world of German wine beyond Riesling to UK hospitality. The first will be an in-person event on 17 March in London, while the second will be an online session held in June.

Germany’s generic tasting, The Big G, will be hosted in the Scottish capital this year, taking place at the Scotsman Hotel in Edinburgh on 12 May. The event hopes to generate new listings in Scotland while also highlighting young, up and coming wine producers with the Generation Riesling group in attendance.

The campaign will also see the return of the 31 Days of German Wine initiative aimed at promoting the wines to the on and off trade during July. Wines of Germany UK will also work once again with WSET to provide online German wine training for the trust’s course providers, emphasising variety when it comes to German styles.

Wines of Germany UK MD, Nicky Forrest, wants the campaign to highlight the potential of German wines amidst changing consumer preferences.

“As drinking and spending habits continue to evolve, German wine remains an exciting and accessible choice for all occasions. With its naturally light, elegant styles, it is perfectly positioned to thrive amid changing duty regulations and the growing trend toward more mindful drinking,” he said. “Through our 2025 campaign, Wines of Germany UK will highlight the quality, versatility, and modern appeal of German wines, ensuring they remain a top choice for today’s wine lovers."




