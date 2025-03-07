Subscriber login Close [x]
Cachet reinforces Georgia offer with further shipments of Solomnishvili wines

By Hamish Graham
Published:  07 March, 2025

Cachet Wine has received its latest shipment of wine from Georgian winemaker Giorgi Solomnishvili (pictured). The well-respected winemaker’s cellars are situated in Telavi in the Kahketi region, Eastern Georgia’s premier wine producing region.

This shipment marks the second year of Yorkshire-based Cachet Wine’s distribution of Solomnishvili’s wines in the UK. The importer which is known for its championing of lesser-known wine regions and grape varieties, hopes the Telavi wines can continue to reach more consumers in the UK.

Cachet's sales director David Archibald is delighted that the winemaker’s Saperavis can continue to find new devotees in the UK. 

“Georgia is the cradle of wine, and arguably one of the greatest viticultural regions of the world, and following my visit to Georgia last year, it simply reinforced my belief that Giorgi Solomnishvili is undoubtedly one of Georgia’s finest winemakers,” he commented.

Giorgi Solomnishvili is the winemaker-owner at his family’ Saperavi winery. The winery, which produces 1,000-3,000 bottles per year, shares its name with the Saperavi grape variety, known as the king among grapes in the Khaketi wine growing region. Produced in traditional qvevri, his wines are known for the freshness and vibrancy that Solomnishvili can concoct from the Saperavi grape.

When speaking to Harpers on that same trip late last year, Solomnishvili, who is known for his philisophical outlook, emphasised who he wished to attract with his boutique wines.

“My competitors are not Château Pétrus, Angelus, Dominus or Screaming Eagle, but Coca Cola, because if I can find 1,000 people who will [trade up] to a Rolls Royce from their normal car, then I am a winner.”




