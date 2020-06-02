Sturges steps down from Jeroboams

By Mathew Lyons

London wine merchant Jeroboams is to have a new chief executive, with encumbent Hugh Sturges leaving the role at the end of June.

Matthew Tipping, currently commercial director, will be the company’s new acting chief executive.

Sturges joined Jeroboams in 2015 from Berry Bros and Rudd with a brief to reinvigorate the business and grow the brand. Under his helm, revenues have grown by 30%.

Tipping joined Jeroboams in 2016 and has restructured the retail and fine-wine teams and grown the fine-wine business. The company’s recently restructured website – brought forward as a result of the Covid-19 crisis – is a result of his focus on the customer experience.

Sturges said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges over the past five years or so and feel the measures we’ve put in place have ensured that I am handing over a stronger business.

“Jeroboams is a company now built on firm foundations and one with a growing reputation both in the local communities we serve and in the wider world of private account, trade and product led agency business.

“I could not be happier that Matt will be taking over; since being with the company he has been instrumental in helping drive the company forward and I have no doubt that he will continue to do so.”

Tipping said: “I’m delighted to take on the position after a sustained period of growth for Jeroboams and at this pivotal time in the UK.

“Despite the pandemic creating huge challenges for the business in 2020, our focus still remains unchanged as we continue to serve our private, trade and shop customers with the best products from the most interesting producers in the best shops in London.”

A key priority for Tipping is the development of Jeroboams Trade, the company’s on-trade business, where the aim is to establish Jeroboam’s as one of the leading suppliers in London.

Sturges will remain a non-executive director.