Berkmann hedges against Brexit Christmas chaos

By Mathew Lyons

UK distributor Berkmann Wine Cellars has invested £5m in increased stocks and storage capacity at bond in the run-up to Christmas.

The investment is specifically focused on mitigating any potential disruption in the immediate aftermath of Brexit at what is traditionally the busiest time of year for the trade.

Charles Marshall, commercial director at Berkmann, said: “We have a proactive plan designed to protect your business from what we anticipate being the worst of the Brexit repercussions, offering you the ability to plan appropriately.

“The hospitality sector has borne the brunt of many government policies of late. By taking a positive stance, Berkmann wishes to shield its customers, allowing them to do what they do best.”

Brexit has had a strong negative impact on business confidence in the on-trade, with just 30% of owners feeling optimistic about prospects for the sector, according to the most recent quarterly Business Confidence Survey released by CGA last month.

While 44% of respondents cited uncertainty over Brexit as their major concern, 52% were more worried about the consequences of leaving, the survey revealed.

Berkmann is also guaranteeing its wholesale pricing through to 1 March 2020, exclusive of any duty rises or additional tariffs that might arise from a no-deal Brexit.

Founded in 1964, the family-owned distributor currently employs over 200 members of staff and has an annual turnover of £77m.