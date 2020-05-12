Jeroboams ends “rollercoaster quarter” with early online re-launch

By Jo Gilbert

Jeroboams, London’s local wine merchant, has ploughed ahead with an earlier-than-planned revamp of its website.

Originally set for later in the year, the merchant has decided to bring forward the website in order to give visitors better access to the company’s products and services during this “extraordinary period”.

Still continuing to operate as a merchant and extending its delivery reach to those over 70 within the M25 [minimum six bottles], commercial director Matt Tipping said the new website would provide a “more instinctive service” that mirrors the experience customers have when they step into one of Jeroboams’ eight shops.

It would also make the customer journey “more informative, more user-friendly and more capable to provide better insights into customer trends and purchasing habits”, the company said.

“We have had a rollercoaster of a quarter, with a third of our business disappearing in March when our customers and colleagues in the on-trade had to abruptly close, so we’ve had to look at ways to improve our business model immediately,” MD Hugh Sturges added.

“After ensuring the safety of our team and customers, and immediately implementing social distancing measures in our shops, we’ve been working on ways we can assist and connect further with our local customers and the communities we are a part of in London.

“We are thankful that at the time of writing, as a small business we are able to be fleet-footed, yet large enough to implement significant changes that require considerable investment, as we are determined to ensure that our staff have a business, and jobs to return to at the end of all this.”

During this time, Jeroboams staff have been travelling to work on foot, bike or by taxi to ensure their safety and that of its customers.

The team has also been turning its attention to supporting trade-organised NHS-focused initiatives.

For example, 10% of the Jeroboams rosé promotion in May will be donated to London restaurant group D&D, which is currently supplying 1,300 meals a day to University College Hospital, West Middlesex Hospital and ambulance staff.

Jeroboams has also gifted over 100 bottles of wine and Champagne to the team at the NHS Nightingale Hospital as a “small gesture of thanks” to those in the NHS training departments.











