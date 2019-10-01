Subscriber login Close [x]
Jeroboams adds Domaine Pierre Damoy to portfolio

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 October, 2019

Jeroboams has signed a deal as the exclusive UK distributor of Burgundy producer Domaine Pierre Damoy.

Based in Gevrey-Chambertin, the Domaine Pierre Damoy holdings include approximately one third of Grand Cru Chambertin-Clos de Bèze and 40% of Grand Cru Chapelle-Chambertin, with their oldest vines dating back to the 1920s and are located in Clos de Bèze and Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Tamisot.

The producer was a “wonderful fit” for the wine merchant, said Martin Tickle, Jeroboams’ fine wine buyer.

“Under Pierre’s stewardship the family Domaine has reached new levels of quality, he said.

“With such impressive terroir at his disposal, the wines are ripe and structured, but above all show a deft touch and expression of terroir.”

Damay said: “Jeroboams’ profile suits my requirements for quality-oriented long-term partnerships based on mutual respect, with its combination of retail, on-trade and private sales key to the appropriate positioning of my wines.”

The Domaine’s packaging has been completely revamped for the 2015 vintage, which will be the first to be released by Jeroboams. Alongside new external packaging, all wine labels will incorporate a state-of-the-art chip that allows temperature and other parameters to be monitored.

The wines, which will be available to taste at Jeroboams annual Burgundy En Primeur Tasting on the 14 January 2020, are now available from Jeroboams shops and via distribution arm Jeroboams Trade.





