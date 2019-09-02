Online wine auction first for Brightwells

By Helen Gilbert

Brightwells has extended its online timed auctions to cover French wine for the first time.

Bordeaux ,Burgundy and Rhône vintages are among those being auctioned in bond, following the result of a business closure, which Brightwells declined to elaborate on.

The auctioneers said “keen prices” were expected for the collection, which is currently being held at London City Bond.

“Regular timed auctions are already held in Brightwells vehicles, classic car and plant and machinery departments with great success,” Paddy Shave, the company’s wine expert.

“Timed auctions appear to be an area of growth within the auctioneering market, the digital age and our clients’ busy lives will surely further fuel this. With wine in Bond it also makes sense to give our clients a week to look at the catalogue and decide what they want to pay in the comfort of their own home.”

Online bidding opened today at 10am and will close at 12 noon on September.

Shave added there were plans to hold more timed auctions but said live auctions would continue to form the main business.

“Our wines sales have grown massively over the last two years and our second two-day live auction will take place on the 9 and 10 October,” he said.









