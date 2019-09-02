Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Online wine auction first for Brightwells

By Helen Gilbert
Published:  02 September, 2019

Brightwells has extended its online timed auctions to cover French wine for the first time.

Bordeaux ,Burgundy and Rhône vintages are among those being auctioned in bond, following the result of a business closure, which Brightwells declined to elaborate on.

The auctioneers said “keen prices” were expected for the collection, which is currently being held at London City Bond.

“Regular timed auctions are already held in Brightwells vehicles, classic car and plant and machinery departments with great success,” Paddy Shave, the company’s wine expert.

“Timed auctions appear to be an area of growth within the auctioneering market, the digital age and our clients’ busy lives will surely further fuel this. With wine in Bond it also makes sense to give our clients a week to look at the catalogue and decide what they want to pay in the comfort of their own home.”

Online bidding opened today at 10am and will close at 12 noon on September.

Shave added there were plans to hold more timed auctions but said live auctions would continue to form the main business.

“Our wines sales have grown massively over the last two years and our second two-day live auction will take place on the 9 and 10 October,” he said.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95