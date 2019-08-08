Jadot expands Oregon winery

By Mathew Lyons

Maison Louis Jadot has opened its first tasting room outside Burgundy.

The venture is sited at Jadot’s Oregon winery, Résonance, which it acquired in 2013.

Visitors will be able to explore the connection between Burgundy and Oregon through events such as tastings, food-and-wine pairings and private vineyard tours.

The tasting rooms comprise three buildings based on traditional Oregon barns and overlook both the vineyard and the Pacific Coast mountain range.

Patrick McGrath MW, managing director of Hatch Mansfield, Jadot’s UK agent, said: “We are delighted that the new Résonance tasting room is now open to the public and that visitors from around the world can discover its expressive wines and terroir at first hand.

“Louis Jadot is offering a taste of Old World Burgundy in New World Oregon. I would encourage any wine lover to come and uncover this stunning region and experience Oregon in person, it is a very special place.”

Résonance is in the Willamette Valley, in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA, and focuses on Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

Three Résonance Pinot Noirs are currently available in the UK: Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, Résonance Vineyard Pinot Noir and Découverte Vineyard Pinot Noir.







