Barrel of Burgundy sells for £136,400

By Lisa Riley
Published:  17 November, 2020

Zachys has revealed the results of its London II auction, which included what the business claims to be the world’s first barrel of Burgundy to be sold at auction. 

The barrel of Burgundy, Domaine Fourrier’s 2019 Chambolle Musigny Les Sentiers sold for well above its low estimate (£90,000) at £136,400. 

Les Sentiers is the smallest parcel of the Domaine (0.046 ha) and is situated next to the Grand Cru parcel, Bonnes Mares. The fact that Domaine Fourrier only makes one barrel of this wine each year, which it bottles in magnums and does not make available for public sale, made the purchase “even more rare and unique”, said Zachys.  

The new owner will have the option to determine the format of bottlings. 

Other lots which far surpassed pre-sale estimates included a winery-direct consignment from Emidio Pepe, which included three specially crafted 4.5L of 1985 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, as well as the first ever “single vineyard” bottlings of 2015 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, and the exceptionally rare Cerasuolo, which is never exported. 

Zachy’s London II auction, the first multi-vendor sale to be held in London by the New York-based auction house, followed the success of its debut London auction “The Cellar of Enoteca Pinchiorri” in September.

Zachys referred to the second European sale as an “overwhelming success”, with £2,396,709 total sales realised. 

“With an increasingly diverse buyer demographic, Zachys’ second European sale illustrated that the global fine-wine auction industry is in great health, despite global uncertainty around Covid-19. We look forward to resuming our in-person sales and events when its safe to do so, but in the meantime our online ‘Studio Sales’ provide clients with the excitement of a live auction from the comfort of their homes,” said Christy Erickson, head of Europe at Zachys.

Alongside the barrel of Burgundy, other auction highlights included a single barrel of 2019 Chambolle Musigny Les Sentiers for £136,400; two bottles of Karuizawa Pearl Geisha sherry (37 and 38 year old) for £34,720; six bottles of 2009 La Romanee Liger-Belair 2009 for £27,280 and six bottles of 2014 Coche-Dury Corton Charlemagne for £22,320.


