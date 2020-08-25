Zachys launches in London for first European sale

By Lisa Riley

New York-based wine auction house Zachys has announced it is launching in London next month, marking its first European sale to date.

The auction will take place on 12 September and will comprise over 800 lots from the cellar of restaurant Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, which has held three Michelin Stars since 1993 and has always been focused on owner Giorgio Pinchiorri’s love of wine.

The sale will include Coche-Dury, Rouget, Dujac, Ramonet, Leflaive, Jayer, Liger-Belair, DRC, the First Growths, Pétrus back to the 1920s, Le Pin, Yquem back to the 1920s, Masseto, Ornellaia, Krug and Chave.

Zachys, which has offices in New York, Napa, Washington DC, Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai, said London was, “as the historic centre of wine buying and trading worldwide", the obvious choice for its new European hub.

‘‘At Zachys we pride ourselves on our unique auction style which is more fun and relaxed than the more traditional wine sales. Our events are a true celebration of fine wine and an opportunity for discerning drinkers to connect with like-minded enthusiasts. We cannot wait to bring Zachys signature style to London, which we see as the perfect place for our launch in Europe. The city has a fascinating, wine-related story on every corner,” said Jeff Zacharia, president of Zachys.

Christy Erickson, head of Europe at Zachys, added: ‘‘We’re delighted to be hosting Zachys’ first European event in the City of London, known as one of the most historic fine wine centres of the world.

“Along with New York and Hong Kong, Zachys now has outposts in the three top fine wine markets globally. Our team has an unrivalled passion for wine and we cannot wait to meet some new faces in the city. The bidding party promises to be a brilliant occasion to mark our inaugural European sales season.’’

The London launch will take place at Cabotte Wine Bar and Restaurant in the landmark Square Mile financial district. It will be followed up with a multi-vendor sale in the city in November.

