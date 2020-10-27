Zachys gears up for first European multi-vendor sale

By Lisa Riley

Zachys has announced its first European multi-vendor sale will take place in London and will include what it claims to be the world’s first barrel of Burgundy to be sold at auction.

The sale, with a total estimated value of £2m, will take place via live video stream, allowing potential buyers to participate from all over the world via live online bidding, absentee bidding, or phone bidding, said the New York-based wine auction house.

The standout lot is a sole barrel of Burgundy, 2019 Chambolle Musigny Les Sentiers.

The successful bidder will own 100% of the production of the cuvée which comes from Domaine Fourrier. Les Sentiers is the smallest parcel of the Domaine (0.046ha) and is situated next to the Grand Cru parcel, Bonnes Mares.

The fact that Domaine Fourrier only makes one barrel of this wine each year, which it bottles in magnums and does not make available for public sale, made this opportunity to purchase “even more special”, said Zachys.

Moreover, the winning bidder will also have the option to determine the format of bottlings and will be invited to the Domaine for a unique barrel tasting experience.

The auction lots will also include world-famous names such as Petrus, Cheval Blanc, Domaine de la Romanee Conti, Armand Rousseau, Domaine Leroy, Rene Engel, Raveneau and Coche Dury, as well as a rare collection from white Burgundy producer Arnaud Ente.

The European debut of the multi-vendor sales follows the “success” of Zachys European debut auction in September in London this year after decades of auctions in New York and Hong Kong.

The auction, which included the sale of over 800 lots from three-Michelin-star Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, broke “many world records” for bottle sales and achieved £3.2m, with bidders from 20 countries worldwide, said Zachys.

“We were thrilled with the success of our London launch earlier this year and our first multi-vendor sale offers a unique collection of exquisite wines, as well as the first ever barrel of Burgundy to be sold at auction,” said Christy Erickson, head of Europe, Zachys.

“Our London debut represented a record for European participation, and we look forward to hosting many more auctions from Europe to service our clientele around the globe," she added.

The London multi-vendor sales will also feature an offering of Chartreuse spanning over 100 years of production, a collection of “very mature” Bordeaux, collectible Champagnes and some “outstanding Barolo”.

Domaine direct offerings from Emidio Pepe and Tuscan trailblazer Marchesi Antinori will also be included.

In addition, the sale features four very rare bottles of Japanese whisky from the Karuizawa “Pearl Geisha” collection, with a combined estimate of £70,000.