Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Les Grands Chais acquires Maison Desvignes Ainé et Fils

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 October, 2019

Les Grands Chais de France has acquired Maison Desvignes Ainé et Fils near Chablis for an undisclosed sum.

The group said the “strategic purchase” would increase its scale and capacity in the appellation, as well as helping “stabilise supply in challenging vintages”.

Purchased through Burgundian subsidiary of Les Grands Chais de France, François Martenot, Maison Desvignes Ainé & Fils is located in the small wine village of Ligny-le-Châtel, at the northern tip of the Burgundy vineyards.

A negotiant with 36ha of its own vines, it works with a restricted number of partners selected for their sourcing abilities and are specialists in Chablis and Burgundy making top end cuvées in partnership with well-known Burgundian winemakers.

“This key purchase of Maison Desvignes Ainé et Fils has enabled us to bolster our capacity of premium wine production in Chablis, as well as providing an ongoing supply of wines to help us to ride the waves of vintage fluctuations. We are delighted to welcome them to Les Grands Chais de France,” said Mark Kears, Les Grands Chais de France MD for UK & Ireland.

Maison Desvignes Ainé & Fils joins François Martenot, Paul Sapin and Moillard in Les Grands Chais de France’s existing Burgundian line up of producers.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95