Les Grands Chais acquires Maison Desvignes Ainé et Fils

By Lisa Riley

Les Grands Chais de France has acquired Maison Desvignes Ainé et Fils near Chablis for an undisclosed sum.

The group said the “strategic purchase” would increase its scale and capacity in the appellation, as well as helping “stabilise supply in challenging vintages”.

Purchased through Burgundian subsidiary of Les Grands Chais de France, François Martenot, Maison Desvignes Ainé & Fils is located in the small wine village of Ligny-le-Châtel, at the northern tip of the Burgundy vineyards.

A negotiant with 36ha of its own vines, it works with a restricted number of partners selected for their sourcing abilities and are specialists in Chablis and Burgundy making top end cuvées in partnership with well-known Burgundian winemakers.

“This key purchase of Maison Desvignes Ainé et Fils has enabled us to bolster our capacity of premium wine production in Chablis, as well as providing an ongoing supply of wines to help us to ride the waves of vintage fluctuations. We are delighted to welcome them to Les Grands Chais de France,” said Mark Kears, Les Grands Chais de France MD for UK & Ireland.

Maison Desvignes Ainé & Fils joins François Martenot, Paul Sapin and Moillard in Les Grands Chais de France’s existing Burgundian line up of producers.



