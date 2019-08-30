Jeroboams poaches buyer from Enotria & Coe

By Lisa Riley

Jeroboams has appointed Maggie Macpherson to the role of buyer.

Macpherson joins the company with considerable experience, most recently spending eight years in a buying role at Enotria & Coe. Taking on her new role with immediate effect, she takes over from Paul Stringer.

Working alongside wine director Peter Mitchell MW and fine wine buyer Martin Tickle, Macpherson will be responsible for all buying decisions, excluding Bordeaux and Burgundy, and is in a “pivotal position to continue to refine and extend the portfolio at all price points”, said Jeroboams.

Mitchell said: “With Paul moving to New Zealand after over 20 years, it was an exciting challenge to fill the role. We knew we needed a tenacious and skilled buyer, with the ability to fit within our ethos and work alongside our passionate and experienced team. Maggie brings thorough understanding and exceptional knowledge of the buying world, and we are very much looking forward to her injecting her enthusiasm and determination to our department, and our business.”

Having recently completed a vintage in Australia’s Mornington Peninsula, Macpherson said: “With an established reputation for premium wines and customer retention and engagement, I’m stepping into a dreamy job, working alongside great people. I’m ready for the challenge and will continue to curate a range of wines that sets the agenda for independent wine retail in the UK.”

The appointment follows Jeroboams opening the newest addition to its portfolio of shops in Muswell Hill in January, with its Holland Park shop currently being renovated as part of its two-year plan to improve each location, improving the customer journey in all nine shops in the portfolio.









