Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Gérard Basset Foundation leads UK winners at V d’Or awards

By Hamish Graham
Published:  10 February, 2025

The Gérard Basset Foundation and the Bordeaux Mentor Week won the ‘Best Education & Knowledge Sharing V d’Or’ category at the V d’Or awards 2025. The event was hosted by Vinexposium at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on the eve (9 February) of Wine Paris.

Bordeaux Mentor Week, which is funded by the Foundation, provides access to the wines and people of Bordeaux for a group of young mentees starting out in the wine trade. The seven-winning mentees receive a hands-on experience across all aspects of the Bordeaux wine trade, learning about harvesting, blending, production, tasting, marketing, as well as how to navigate distribution channels.

The mentorship encourages people to apply who may not have adequate educational support or financial means to make a start in the wine trade.

The mentor programme is one among many initiatives funded by the Gérard Basset Foundation, whose Golden Vines scholarships includes the Victims of Conflict scholarship, which provides a 6-month paid scholarship to three scholars who have been affected by a geopolitical conflict.

Other awards handed out on the night included another UK winner in The Boatyard Distillery who won ‘Best Sustainability V d’Or - Spirits’. The Enniskillen distillery won the award thanks to their bottle refill service and 2.8L ecopouches.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, was pleased with how the event represented innovation in the wine and spirits trade.

"In just two years, the V d’Or awards have become recognised and highly sought-after prizes for both small and large businesses in the wine and spirits sector," he commented. “Their success highlights Vinexposium’s central role in an ecosystem brimming with initiatives and creativity."




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Vergelegen bolsters brand refresh with n...

Hallgarten announces exclusive Bordeaux...

Pernod Ricard reports sales fall across...

Wine Society announces MW as new permane...

New Zealand pioneer Peter Babich passes...

Moët Hennessy MD new addition to WSTA board

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95