Registrations open for Bordeaux Hot 50 Selection 2022

By James Lawrence

The CIVB (Bordeaux Wine Council) has invited retailers, agents and producers to submit wines for the Bordeaux Hot 50 Selection competition, now in its third year.

The promotion involves an expert panel of buyers, sommeliers, educators and journalists, led by chairman Peter McCombie MW, tasting and judging a selection of Bordeaux wines, priced in retail between £6-£25.

The panel will then select 50 wines that standout from the crowd, with the results unveiled across all Bordeaux Wines UK social and digital platforms in April 2022.

The wines are divided into several categories, including 'Fresh & Crisp Wines' (white wine and Crémant de Bordeaux); 'Smooth & Fruity' (accessible reds, rosé and Crémant de Bordeaux rosé), and 'Rich & Complex' (full bodied, complex and powerful red, white and sweet wines).

According to the CIVB, the Hot 50 Selection aims to “showcase the most exciting wines that modern Bordeaux has to offer, whilst giving retailers, distributors and producers a unique opportunity to boost their sales and drive awareness of their Bordeaux portfolio by nominating their wines.”

Over 75% of the total vineyard area in Bordeaux is now certified sustainable, and with increased focus on CSR across the region, the CIVB is expecting a surge in entries of ethically made wines, those produced with modern techniques and/or reflective of contemporary styles, to give a full reflection of the modern face of Bordeaux wines.

Caroline Vigneron, CIVB marketing manager for the UK, commented: “With over 30 years’ experience judging and chairing some of the world’s most prestigious wine competitions, including the International Wine Challenge, and a specific interest in the wines of Bordeaux, Peter McCombie brings an extraordinary breadth of knowledge to the Hot 50 Selection process.”

She added: “We are very much looking forward to seeing how, under his guidance, the selection evolves further to showcase the incredible diversity, quality and, of course, affordability of our wines.”

The promotion has a proven track record of driving awareness with the trade and consumers, with the wines of the Hot 50 Selection 2021 generating over 150 features across UK media, reaching an audience of over 175 million.

Entry is limited to 20 wines per retailer, agent or producer. The closing date for entries is 1 March 2022. Wines can be submitted through the online application form here.







