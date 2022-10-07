Sud de France – register now

By Harpers Editorial

Registrations are now open for the Sud de France Top 100 Discovery tasting – Part II – where members of the trade are invited to meet producers and winemakers.

Now in its tenth year, the October event will bring together the full line-up of the 100 winning wines from the landmark 10th edition of the competition, as well as additional 100+ select wines from 16 of the winning producers.

Visitors can expect to see a quality showing of prestige wines, as well as challenger styles from organic and sustainable production, and a few low and no alcohol wines. Independent boutique wineries as well as acclaimed negociants and cooperatives will present their wines. Most of these wines seek distribution and some are complete newcomers to the UK.

The Languedoc and the Roussillon vineyards, part of the Rhône Valley and the South-West, comprise the largest production region in the world. Wines from each of these sub regions will be on show, with wines selected by chairman of the judges Tim Atkin MW and 13 principal trade buyers and writers in a series of blind tastings.

Entries from 97 producers were tasted in order to settle on the Top 100 wines.

Register here.

The Sud de France 2022 Top 100 tasting will take place on Tuesday 18 October from 10.30am to 5pm at The View at Royal College of Surgeons, 38-43 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London WC2A 3PE.







The list of 16 producers chosen to show an additional 100+ are as follows:

1. Domaines Paul Mas, with various IGPs & AOPs

2. Domaine Saint Ferreol, IGP Pays d'Oc

3. Domaine Gayda, IGP Pays d’Oc

4. Le Chemin des Rêves, AOP Pic Saint Loup

5. Mas du Novi, AOP Grès de Montpellier

6. Terroir Emotion, French Friend Producers, AOP Minervois, AOP Languedoc Cabrières

7. Domaine Florence Alquier, AOP Faugères

8. Les Vins Alexander Krossa, with various IGPs & AOPs

9. Mas Olivier, AOP Faugères & IGP Pays d'Oc

10. Château de Lastours, AOP Corbières

11. François Lurton, AOP Languedoc Pézenas & AOP Côtes du Roussillon

12. Domaine la Part des Anges, AOP Côtes du Roussillon Villages Caramany

13. Domaine de la Rectorie, AOP Banuyls & AOP Collioure

14. Plaimont, with various IGPs & AOPs from South-West France

15. Domaine Guillaman, IGP Côtes de Gascogne

16. George Vigouroux, AOP Cahors







