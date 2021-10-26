Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Over 100 vinous gems take centre stage at inaugural Sud De France tasting

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  26 October, 2021

Over 100 wines, including Armagnac, from the southern French Region of Occitanie, will be showcased at a wine tasting in London this month, focusing in the region's litte-known wines. 

This is the first time that the Bureau de la Région Occitanie/ Pyrénées-Méditerranée has held such a tasting, with the 100 wines available to try from 12 selected producers. The Sud de France producers are also looking for UK representation.

This will also be the first time that Armagnac has been included in a trade tasting. Domaine Tariquet will show its Armagnacs as well as its range of Côtes de Gascogne IGP white wines.

Other producers at the event include Maison Sinnae (Laudun Chusclan), Le Castelas and Les Terroirs D’Occitanie.

During the day Matthew Stubbs MW will also host two masterclasses on the less discovered appellations of the region and also indigenous grape varieties.

Isabelle Kanaan, executive director, Bureau de la Région Occitanie / Pyrénées-Méditerranée said: “We wanted producers that were not available – or with very little distribution – in the UK market but had experience exporting to other countries. The price point of the wines was also an important factor and finally we wanted producers with a story and a real USP.”

This is the first time in three years that Sud de France producers are presenting a tasting in the UK.

Buyers and on and off-trade, educators and writers are welcome to attend the day free at Dartmouth House, Mayfair on Tuesday 9 November between 11am to 5pm.

It will offer an opportunity to talk directly to the producers and taste how wines and spirits are produced from the same region and may share the same terroir characteristics.

For more information and to register, click here

The Sud de France Top 100 competition is run in media partnership with Harpers. It aims to discover and present the best wines from Occitanie, stretching from Languedoc, Roussillon and South-West of France through to the Rhône Valley.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95