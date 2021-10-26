Over 100 vinous gems take centre stage at inaugural Sud De France tasting

By Michelle Perrett

Over 100 wines, including Armagnac, from the southern French Region of Occitanie, will be showcased at a wine tasting in London this month, focusing in the region's litte-known wines.

This is the first time that the Bureau de la Région Occitanie/ Pyrénées-Méditerranée has held such a tasting, with the 100 wines available to try from 12 selected producers. The Sud de France producers are also looking for UK representation.

This will also be the first time that Armagnac has been included in a trade tasting. Domaine Tariquet will show its Armagnacs as well as its range of Côtes de Gascogne IGP white wines.

Other producers at the event include Maison Sinnae (Laudun Chusclan), Le Castelas and Les Terroirs D’Occitanie.

During the day Matthew Stubbs MW will also host two masterclasses on the less discovered appellations of the region and also indigenous grape varieties.

Isabelle Kanaan, executive director, Bureau de la Région Occitanie / Pyrénées-Méditerranée said: “We wanted producers that were not available – or with very little distribution – in the UK market but had experience exporting to other countries. The price point of the wines was also an important factor and finally we wanted producers with a story and a real USP.”

This is the first time in three years that Sud de France producers are presenting a tasting in the UK.

Buyers and on and off-trade, educators and writers are welcome to attend the day free at Dartmouth House, Mayfair on Tuesday 9 November between 11am to 5pm.

It will offer an opportunity to talk directly to the producers and taste how wines and spirits are produced from the same region and may share the same terroir characteristics.

For more information and to register, click here.

The Sud de France Top 100 competition is run in media partnership with Harpers. It aims to discover and present the best wines from Occitanie, stretching from Languedoc, Roussillon and South-West of France through to the Rhône Valley.













