Sud de France Top 100 unveiled

By Lisa Riley

The winners of the Sud de France Top 100 competition, run in media partnership with Harpers, have been unveiled.

The ninth edition of the Sud de France Top 100 competition, which returned this year after a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic, aims to discover and present the best wines from Occitanie, stretching from Languedoc, Roussillon and South-West of France through to the Rhône Valley.

Trophies awarded within the Top 100, of which full details can be found here, were won by:

Best Red: Gérard Bertrand Château La Sauvageonne Grand Vin 2019, AOC Terrasses du Larzac Grenache Noir, Syrah, Carignan Noir.

Best White: Puech Haut Tête de Belier 2019, AOC Languedoc Roussanne, Marsanne, Grenache blanc, Viognier.

Best Rosé: Domaine Lafage, Miraflors Rosé 2020, IGP Côtes Catalanes Mourvèdre, Grenache Gris, Grenache Noir.

Best Sparkling: Maison Antech Héritage 2018, AOC Crémant de Limoux, Terra Vitis, Chardonnay/Pinot Noir/Chenin Blanc.

Best Dessert wine: Domaine F Jaubert Or du Temps 2002, AOC Rivesaltes Grenache Gris, Grenache Blanc.

Organic and sustainable wines “leapt out” in the 2021 Top 100, which was chaired by Tim Atkin MW. Atkin led 16 key writers and trade buyers in blind tasting through 459 wines, entered from 130 producers.

“The quality of the wines entered reflects a very positive attitude and outlook amongst the producers,” said Isabelle Kanaan, executive director, Bureau de la Région Occitanie, organisers of the event.

“We see a consistent confidence in submitting ultra premium styles, whilst still proudly sending their more mass wines which can compete in an international market for outstanding value for money and still retain their sense of terroir.

“After being away for two years, the Sud de France Top 100 attracted an exceptional panel of top writers and trade judges. They are fully in tune with the current modified market conditions and what will now entice and excite consumers – and their conclusion is that the region has never made better wines. Additionally, the producers are showing fresh initiatives in sustainability that are to be applauded,” she said.

Languedoc exports to the UK grew 17% over past five years, with Britain now its top export market, according to the Bureau de la Région Occitanie / Pyrénées-Méditerranée in London.










