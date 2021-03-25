Sud de France UK Top 100 Awards set for 2021 return

By Lisa Riley

The ninth edition of the Sud de France Top 100 competition is set to proceed this year in media partnership with Harpers, after a pause in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The quest to discover the new Top 100 best wines from Occitanie – stretching from Languedoc, Roussillon & South-West of France through to the Rhône Valley – will relaunch with a “new vision and fresh calendar of activities”, said AD’OCC and the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Languedoc (CIVL), organisers of the initiative.

The blind judging, which will take place 29 April, will be led by Tim Atkin MW, with the chosen Top 100 wines revealed at the virtual London Wine Fair this May.

The Fair’s new digital format was well aligned to the objectives of the Top 100 – to assist the awarded producers in gaining more listings and achieve more direct B2B contacts for meetings, and to enable the trade to “easily discover the best of Occitanie right now”, the organisers said.

“We are excited to bring the Top 100 wines to the trade in a new format that extends the essential opportunities to taste the wines and streamlines the opportunities for efficient online meetings with producers,” said Isabelle Kanaan, executive director for the Bureau de la Région Occitanie / Pyrénées-Méditerranée in London.

“We are adapting the way we connect with buyers and how we can optimise tastings and education for a wider audience of sommeliers and retail staff, and be flexible wherever they are based,” she said.

Miren de Lorgeril, President of the CIVL, added: “The UK is a key wine market for Languedoc wines and the last five years have seen a continuous growth of 17% in our wine exports to this country.

“In 2020 the UK became our premier export market worldwide, with white and rosé wines in particular performing strongly. So this year as the Top 100 embraces the digital era, we hope to increase the awareness of our wines and region to the UK even further.”

As the year progresses, the Top 100 wines will feature in more tastings and promotions, sampling, producer presentations online, and live events.































