Co-op becomes first supermarket to sell Chateau La Negly

By Lisa Riley
Published:  07 July, 2021

Languedoc producer Chateau La Negly has made its wine available to buy for the first time at a UK supermarket with a launch into Co-op.

Previously only available through independent wine merchants and in high-end restaurants, the winery has partnered with Co-op to launch its Chateau La Negly La Natice and Chateau La Negly La Clape.

“Collaboration is at the very heart of our approach and it’s through strong partnerships such as with Chateau La Negly, that we are able to bring an eclectic and quality range of wines for our customers and members,” said Ben Cahill, wine buyer at Co-op. 

“We’re honoured that such a renowned wine maker as Claude Gros along with the owner Jean Paux-Rosset want to work with Co-op and we’re really excited to see what our customers think.”

Marion, Jean Paux-Rossets’ daughter, who looks after the export side of the business at Chateau La Negly said: “Co-op is a very good partnership for La Négly’s winery and we are proud to sell our wine to such an iconic brand as Co-op. 

"The values of Co-op marry up with the values of the winery and this is the perfect collaboration with a retailer with a good brand image and makes for a great representation for our name.” 

Chateau La Negly La Clape, 2019 (rrp: £12,) is available from 371 Co-op stores now, while the La Natice Rosé, 2020 (rrp: £12.50) has launched into 545 stores.

Chateau La Négly is one of the top wineries in the La Clape appellation, covering 150 hectares, and is a family run, second generation business.

It is focused on producing quality wines with all grapes picked by hand and uses techniques which are respectful of the environment.

Last week, Co-op marked another first as it announced that Famille Perrin had produced a Châteauneuf du Pape exclusively for Co-op which pays homage to Randall Grahm.


 

 

