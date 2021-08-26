SITT’s Spotlight On to shine on Portugal

By Harpers Editorial team

Portugal is to take the Spotlight On spot at SITT this autumn, with a dedicated zone featuring 20 leading producers and importers.

Currently riding a wave of growing popularity, Portugal’s individual styles and indigenous grapes have attracted increasing attention from independently-minded on- and off-trade buyers, also often delivering good value for the quality in the bottle.

The producers will present new vintages as well as wines already available in the UK, under the banners of SITT’s Spotlight On and Wines of Portugal.

Testifying to this booming interest, exports of Portuguese wines to the UK rose 12.8% in the first semester of 2021 over 2020, representing a €33m increase in value.

At SITT’s Spotlight On zone tasters will be able to sample over 130 wines, spanning many of Portugal’s DOs, including the most iconic regions such as Douro, Alentejo, Vinhos Verdes, Bairrada and Dão.

Commenting on the country’s alignment with specialist off- and on-trade retailers, Frederico Falcão, chairman of ViniPortugal's Board, said: “The presence of Portuguese producers at SITT reinforces the consistent investment Wines of Portugal has been making in the UK market, more specifically in the Independent sector, which is such a relevant part of the trade for Portugal”.

At both SITT Manchester and SITT London, there is also the opportunity to take part in a Wines of Portugal masterclass – ‘Portugal - the Independent's Choice’ – hosted by Richard Mayson at 2.30pm, where the uniqueness, the authenticity and the versatility of Portuguese wines will be explored.

Richard Mayson is a writer and wine consultant, regularly writing articles for several publications, also being an award-winning author of five books on wine, with his most recent book honing in on an area of his expertise, namely Portuguese wines.

If you are a trade member, register now to have a taste of the World of Difference Portugal has to offer. SITT 2021 Autumn – register to visit here.










