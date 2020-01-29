Subscriber login Close [x]
CIVB launches Hot 50 Bordeaux 2020 promotion

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  29 January, 2020

Vins de Bordeaux has announced a new initiative to promote Bordeaux wines in the UK market.

The Hot 50 Bordeaux 2020 Selection will feature wines that best communicate the quality, diversity and affordability of the region’s wines.

To qualify for entrance to the competition, wines must be available in the UK off-trade from March 2020 for between £6 and £25.

Entrants must also be representative of Bordeaux – and of their particular appellation – and offer a high quality-to-value ratio.

The final selection will be divided into four categories: fresh and crisp, for white wine and crémant; smooth and fruity, for accessible red wines, rosé and crémant; rich and complex, for full-bodied, complex and powerful wines, be they white, red or sweet; and finally ethical, for the growing number of with organic, biodynamic or other environmental certificates.

The competition will be judged by a panel of experts under Richard Bampfield MW, and will include  wine buyers, sommeliers, educators and journalists.

Fiona Juby, UK market consultant for Vins de Bordeaux, said: “An exciting wave of innovation is sweeping through Bordeaux and this selection aims to demonstrate the modernity, quality, diversity and incredible value of its wines.

“The Hot 50 Bordeaux Selection will be an excellent opportunity for producers, importers, distributors and retailers to increase awareness for their wine amongst consumers and in the media,” said Vins de Bordeaux. 

The closing date for entrance is 31 January, with the final listing unveiled at a launch event in the spring. 

Keywords:

