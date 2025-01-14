Subscriber login Close [x]
Gérard Basset Foundation announces 2025 Victims of Conflict Scholarship

By Hamish Graham
Published:  14 January, 2025

The Gérard Basset Foundation has announced it is welcoming applications for its Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict scholarships. The scholarships, which are jointly funded by Artémis Domaines and the charity, hope to provide meaningful support and career progression to wine professionals who have been impacted by war and geo-political conflict.

Three scholarships will be awarded as part of the scheme and involve a six-month paid internship at one of Artémis Domaines’ estates, where the recipients will learn new skills in viticulture and viniculture. Previous recipients of the scholarship have included wine professionals from Ukraine and Armenia, including 2023 receipient, Georgiy Molchanov (pictured), who worked at Beau Frères winery in Oregon for five months.

Requirements for the scholarship include being wine professionals currently working in the wine industry with qualifications including the Diploma Advanced Technician (French BTS) in viticulture/oenology, previous experience working in a vineyard or winery, and a conversational level of English as well as some knowledge of French.

Scholars can be located anywhere in the world, provided they have the necessary residence and/or working permits.

Romané Basset, co-founding trustee of the Gérard Basset Foundation, hopes the awards can help its recipients further their wine careers despite challenging circumstances.

“Through the Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships, we are both honoured and humbled to be able to award scholarships that will provide educational support and career progression to three wine professionals who have been affected by war and geo-political conflict. Everyone deserves a fair chance,” he said.

The scholars will be chosen by a committee of judges led by Ian Harris MBE, chair of trustees at the Gérard Basset Foundation and Jérémy Cukierman MW, Communications & Sustainability Director at Artémis Domaines.

For more information about the scholarship and to apply visit: https://gerardbassetfoundation.org/scholarships/the-artmis-domaines-goldenvines-victims-of-conflict-scholarships-in-wine

Applications are open until midnight GMT on 28 February 2025.



