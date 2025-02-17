Hambledon leads portfolio expansion at Fells

By Jo Gilbert

Fells has announced a trio of new additions to its portfolio, including the part Berry Bros &. Rudd-owned English Hambledon Vineyard and Joseph Burrier from Mâconnais and Beaujolais in France.

Altesino from Tuscany in Italy completes the trio, strengthening the distributor’s focus on family owned wineries which represent the best of their respective regions.

Welcoming the new additions is MD Euan Mackay, who stressed: “We are proud to work with some of the finest family owned wine producers in the world. We believe strongly in the long-term potential of the English sparkling wine market and are therefore extremely excited to welcome Hambledon into our portfolio, one of the original pioneers of the category. Altesino, is also a welcome addition. They are a highly respected, family-owned winery with a history in winemaking dating back to the 15th century and an acknowledged leader in the production of Brunello wines. We are also delighted to welcome Joseph Burrier into our portfolio. They are a highly respected, family-owned winery and the new wines they bring from Mâcon-Villages, Beaujolais-Villages, Pouilly-Fuissé, Fleurie and Moulin-à-Vent will add further strength to our French portfolio”.

The new arrangements took effect from the beginning of February for Hambledon Vineyard, and from today (17 February) for Joseph Burrier and Altesino.

Hambledon Vineyard is England’s oldest commercial vineyard and a leading force in the country’s traditional method sparkling wine evolution. Founded by Major-General Sir Guy Salisbury-Jones in 1952, the estate spans 80ha of vineyard planted on the same Belemnite chalk found in Champagne’s Côtes des Blancs. Under the joint ownership of Berry Bros. & Rudd and Symington Family Estates, Hambledon continues to produce refined, terroir-driven sparkling wines.

James Osborn, MD of Hambledon Vineyard commented: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Fells. Not only do they represent some of the world’s finest family owned wineries, but they also have a proven track record in developing brands successfully in the UK. With Fells being part owned by Symington Family Estates, we share a similar philosophy in producing and distributing premium wines. We believe this partnership will create great synergies, and we look forward to this exciting new chapter”.

Joseph Burrier meanwhile is a historic family-run estate in Burgundy and Beaujolais known for its terroir-focused, low-intervention winemaking. It has a legacy that spans five centuries and 17 generations. The Burrier family owns 60ha of vineyards across some of Burgundy and Beaujolais’ most prestigious appellations including Mâcon-Villages, Beaujolais-Villages, Pouilly-Fuissé, Fleurie and Moulin-à-Vent.

Lastly, Altesino can be found nestled in the northeastern hills of Montalcino. It has been at the forefront of innovation and quality in the region since the 1970s and was the first winery to introduce the ‘Cru’ concept to the Montalcino region with its Brunello di Montalcino Montosoli. The estate has been owned by the Gnudi Angelini family since 2002, and under their stewardship, Altesino continues to thrive, benefiting from the technical and winemaking expertise of Paolo Caciorgna.

Caciorgna commented: “At Altesino, we are committed to producing wines that uphold the prestige of Brunello di Montalcino. This dedication extends beyond the cellar, influencing everything we do. Partnering with Fells is a natural fit, as their expertise in representing world-class, family-owned wineries aligns perfectly with our values. Their market knowledge and passion for premium wines will help us expand our presence and bring Altesino’s wines to even more UK wine lovers.”

















