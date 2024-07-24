Fells launches Vinothèque programme

By James Bayley

Leading distributor Fells has launched its Vinothèque programme, an initiative releasing small parcels of wine onto the market after an average cellaring period of three to five years in the UK.

The programme addresses the issue of fine wines often selling out and being consumed within the year of their release. By ageing small quantities of fine wine and releasing them at their peak, the programme supports businesses that lack the capital or cellar space to age wines themselves, providing them with access to perfectly aged stocks.

All wines selected for the Vinothèque programme are from Fells’ portfolio of producers. In addition to UK-aged stocks, the programme includes occasional parcels of ‘Museum Release’ or ‘Ex-Château’ wines aged in the winery’s cellars, some for up to 10 years or more.

Fells’ fine wine director Richard Girling said: “The Vinothèque Release programme now holds more than 70 wines from across the Fells portfolio, representing 30 wineries, and we are adding new wines all the time. Fells are widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading fine wine distributors, and this is a good example of how we are helping to develop the fine wine sector.”

Wines Available

Whites

Bouchard Père & Fils Meursault 1er Cru Domaine 2018

Tyrrell’s ‘Sacred Sites’ HVD Single Vineyard Old Vine Chardonnay 2015

Reds

Barone Ricasoli Colledilà Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2016: James Suckling, November 2019, 97/100

Tyrrell’s Single Vineyard Old Hillside Shiraz 2018: James Suckling, June 2019

Symington Family Estates became a shareholder brand of Fells in 1977. The family-owned Spanish producer Torres joined in 1993, and the Hill-Smith family, the parent company of the Yalumba and Oxford Landing Australian wineries, completed the trio of shared ownership in 2018.







