China launches London-based spirits body

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  11 November, 2019

A new China-backed international spirits research body has been launched at an event in London.

The International Research Centre for Spirits Innovation (IRCSI), which will be based in the British capital, is part of a drive to develop the profile of Chinese spirit Baijiu worldwide.

The IRSCI’s remit is to find “sustainable development pathways for the spirits industry worldwide” and to work as “an international platform for master distillers to exchange their thoughts, techniques and innovations”.

As part of the launch, Chinese spirits producer Luzhou Laojiao International Development signed a deal with newly formed UK company Kylin Spirits Group to work on the global development and distribution of new Baijiu products.

Baijiu is a grain-based spirit with a history dating back thousands of years. Despite being not well known outside China, it is reportedly the best-selling spirit in the world.

The IRCSI launch event was attended by over 120 guests.






