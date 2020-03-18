Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New date for Think Spirits

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  18 March, 2020

The launch of Harpers’ bigger and better spirits event, which is expanding in order to reflect a raft of dynamic and fast-moving drinks categories in the UK, is to take place later in the year.

The difficult decision has been taken to move the event from its original date of 28 April as part of preventative measures to ensure the safety of all involved during this unprecedented time.

A new date of September 15 has now been organised.

Think Spirits will bring together several of Harpers' Think events under the one roof, including Think Gin, Think Rum, Think Agave and Think Whisk(e)y, plus the newly launched Think Vodka.

More information will be available nearer the time. In the meantime, we will be forging ahead with plans to bring buyers a fantastic day of discovery across the range of spirits categories, with the emphasis on independent and quality-crafted products.

We are also looking forward to hosting our Dragons Cup.

This fast, fun and interactive opener will put ‘Pitchers’ (category champions) in front of a panel of ‘Dragons’ (buyers). Each pitcher will have just five minutes to convince the Dragons to ‘invest’ in a given spirits category, and both Dragons and audience will have a vote on the best pitches, setting the tone for an instructive and rewarding day.

Good wishes to all. Stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in September.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95