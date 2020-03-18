New date for Think Spirits

By Jo Gilbert

The launch of Harpers’ bigger and better spirits event, which is expanding in order to reflect a raft of dynamic and fast-moving drinks categories in the UK, is to take place later in the year.

The difficult decision has been taken to move the event from its original date of 28 April as part of preventative measures to ensure the safety of all involved during this unprecedented time.

A new date of September 15 has now been organised.

Think Spirits will bring together several of Harpers' Think events under the one roof, including Think Gin, Think Rum, Think Agave and Think Whisk(e)y, plus the newly launched Think Vodka.

More information will be available nearer the time. In the meantime, we will be forging ahead with plans to bring buyers a fantastic day of discovery across the range of spirits categories, with the emphasis on independent and quality-crafted products.

We are also looking forward to hosting our Dragons Cup.

This fast, fun and interactive opener will put ‘Pitchers’ (category champions) in front of a panel of ‘Dragons’ (buyers). Each pitcher will have just five minutes to convince the Dragons to ‘invest’ in a given spirits category, and both Dragons and audience will have a vote on the best pitches, setting the tone for an instructive and rewarding day.

Good wishes to all. Stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in September.











