Register now: Think Insights 2021 – Spirits

By Harpers Editorial team

There is still time to register for Harpers Think Insights 2021 – Spirits event, which takes place across the day on Wednesday 24 March, featuring many leading voices from the spirits, hospitality and indie worlds.

This free-to-attend virtual day of digital content will deliver a lively agenda centred around the world of spirits, featuring debates, analysis, masterclasses and interviews, covering both on- and off-trade insights and trends.

These live sessions are aimed, variously, at on- and off-trade buyers and retailers, along with those that supply into those sectors, with complimentary talking head interviews with leaders drawn from across the trade.

To set the scene, Think Insights 2021 will begin with UK Market Overview presentations by both Kantar and CGA, on the off-trade and on-trade respectively, looking at ongoing and developing trends against the backdrop of a UK emerging from the pandemic.

The main features on the day will then include a General Industry Briefing: Retail Sector panel debate, followed by a round table discussion on Post-Pandemic Drinks Trends in the Bar Sector, with a further session on Tapping into New Business Occasions, which will look at harnessing innovation to the benefit of businesses.

10:30 - 11:30

General Industry Briefing: Retail Sector

This panel debate will discuss the spirits trends that have emerged during the pandemic and how retailers can capitalise on those opportunities as we move ahead through 2021 and beyond.

Panel:

Dawn Davies, The Whisky Exchange

Jake Biggs, spirits buyer, Majestic Wine

Ajoscha Wright, head of buying, Oxford Wine Co

Jass Patel, co-owner, Tomoka Spirits Boutique

12:00 - 12:45

Round Table: Post-Pandemic Drinks Trends in the Bar Sector

Our round table discussion considers what happens when consumers do head back to the bar, debating what the spirits world will look like and how best can bar operators embrace the new and enduring trends.

Panel:

Nick Gillet, MD, Mangrove Global

Diana Rollan, group head of beverage, D&D London

Holly Tudor, cocktail development & bar specialist, The Alchemist

14:00 - 14:45

Roundtable: Tapping into New Business Occasions

This event will explore innovation in both the packaging and delivery of spirits and how this can be used to meet and drive evolving drinking occasions and tastings in the post-pandemic world.

Panel:

Archie McDiarmaid, Luvians

David Wood, director, Liana Collection

Mark Taylor, The Little Whisky Shop

Think Insights is a newly introduced event, conceived as an introduction and complimentary day to our regular annual run of Think Drinks series of events, which cover gin, rum, whisky and tequila/mescal.

Think Insights is a newly introduced event, conceived as an introduction and complimentary day to our regular annual run of Think Drinks series of events, which cover gin, rum, whisky and tequila/mescal.








