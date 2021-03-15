Subscriber login Close [x]
Think Insights day to deliver spirited agenda on drinks sector

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  15 March, 2021

Harpers and Drinks Retailing News readers are invited to join us for our Think Insights 2021 day of spirit-focused events on Wednesday 24 March.

This free-to-attend virtual day of digital content will deliver a lively agenda centred around the world of spirits, featuring debates, analysis, masterclasses and interviews, covering both on- and off-trade insights and trends.

As the worst of the pandemic recedes in the UK, our various panellists and presenters will assess how, from a business point of view, the spirits sector can maximise its opportunities moving ahead.

These live sessions are aimed, variously, at on- and off-trade buyers and retailers, along with those that supply into those sectors, with complimentary talking head interviews with leaders drawn from across the trade.

To set the scene, Think Insights 2021 will begin with UK Market Overview presentations by both Kantar and CGA, on the off-trade and on-trade respectively, looking at ongoing and developing trends against the backdrop of a UK emerging from the pandemic.

The main features on the day will then include a General Industry Briefing: Retail Sector panel debate, followed by a round table discussion on Post-Pandemic Drinks Trends in the Bar Sector, with a further session on Tapping into New Business Occasions, which will look at harnessing innovation to the benefit of businesses.

Think Insights is a newly introduced event, conceived as an introduction and complimentary day to our regular annual run of Think Drinks series of events, which cover gin, rum, whisky and tequila/mescal.

For more on the content and session offered by Think Insights, and to reserve your free place and access the live content on the day, please register here.



