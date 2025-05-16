Vinarchy appoints new CEO

By James Lawrence

Multinational wine producer Vinarchy has appointed Danny Celoni as its CEO.

According to the company, Celoni will officially assume the position in August, allowing current executive chairman, Ben Clarke, to transition to his new role of non-executive chairman.

A product of the industry-defining merger between Accolade Wines and Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Vinarchy current oversees an annual sales turnover of over AU$1.5 billion, responsible for employing more than 1,600 people worldwide.

“Celoni brings more than 25 years of FMCG and global branded beverage experience, having spent 18 years at Diageo across various executive roles throughout the Asia Pacific, and previously serving as CEO of PepsiCo Australia and New Zealand,” said a spokesperson from Vinarchy.

Read more: New President for DOC Delle Venezie

He joins the multinational after a tenure at Carlton and United Breweries (CUB), which is part of the Asahi Group.

"I am both honoured and excited to embrace this remarkable opportunity. Vinarchy is well positioned to play a leading role in the future growth and expansion of the wine category. Our rich heritage and global brand portfolio provide an exceptional platform for innovation, category leadership and long-term value creation,” Celoni said.

He also noted that collaborations with the board, global teams, and trade partners would be key to "shaping the company’s next phase of growth”.

Ben Clarke added: “Danny is a leader who champions a growth mindset and has a strong track record in driving transformational change. He is the right person to lead Vinarchy as we pursue opportunities in the evolving global wine market.”

Vinarchy’s portfolio includes global brands Hardys, Campo Viejo and Australian stalwart Jacob’s Creek.







