Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New President for DOC Delle Venezie

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  15 May, 2025

Luca Rigotti has been appointed the new president of the DOC Delle Venezie Consortium, which manages Pinot Grigio Delle Triveneto, one of Italy’s most important wine-growing denominations.

Rigotti, who is president of the Mezzacorona Group and a former board member of the Consortium, will preside over a board of 21 members representing the Triveneto wine industry. It is the largest Italian inter-regional integration model, bringing together Pinot Grigio producers from Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and the Autonomous Province of Trento.

Rigotti said: “We will work with determination in continuity with the effective activities carried out with farsightedness and balance by the previous Board of Directors and by president [Albino] Armani, who I sincerely thank for his valuable service to the Consortium over these ‘founding’ years of great commitment.

“Our primary objective will be to consolidate and strengthen the positioning and territorial and economic value of Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie, which has been confirmed as the best-selling Italian still wine in the world.

“We will continue to promote and implement measures to manage production potential, which in recent years have ensured significant growth of the denomination on the markets.

“Today, more than ever, it is essential to be able to respond with innovation, planning and dynamism to the changes taking place: new consumption patterns, environmental, economic and social sustainability, market consolidation, and climate change, issues of the highest priority that will be at the centre of our action”.

The consortium is committed to “strengthening the unitary management of the country's largest designation of origin”, which in 2024 saw bottled volume up 3% compared to 2023, amounting to more than 1.7 million hectolitres.

Previous president Albnino Armani thanked the Board of Directors for “the honour of chairing over the past few years” in what he called “in a challenging but fruitful journey for the Pinot Grigio system, which has proved and continues to prove a virtuous case of coordination and far-sighted administration of the denomination”.

The Consortium said its new course “looks to the future with a clear vision: to enhance Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie as an authentic expression of the territory, focusing on quality, certification, sustainability, innovation and wine culture, with the aim of further increasing the presence of Pinot Grigio on all world markets”.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Our 30 Under 30 winners have their say o...

Iggy Pop and Tilda Swinton among latest...

North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

Three Wine Men rebrand ahead of 2025 exp...

Leadership change at Wakefield Wines

South African growers report ‘exceptiona...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95