New President for DOC Delle Venezie

By Jaq Bayles

Luca Rigotti has been appointed the new president of the DOC Delle Venezie Consortium, which manages Pinot Grigio Delle Triveneto, one of Italy’s most important wine-growing denominations.

Rigotti, who is president of the Mezzacorona Group and a former board member of the Consortium, will preside over a board of 21 members representing the Triveneto wine industry. It is the largest Italian inter-regional integration model, bringing together Pinot Grigio producers from Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and the Autonomous Province of Trento.

Rigotti said: “We will work with determination in continuity with the effective activities carried out with farsightedness and balance by the previous Board of Directors and by president [Albino] Armani, who I sincerely thank for his valuable service to the Consortium over these ‘founding’ years of great commitment.

“Our primary objective will be to consolidate and strengthen the positioning and territorial and economic value of Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie, which has been confirmed as the best-selling Italian still wine in the world.

“We will continue to promote and implement measures to manage production potential, which in recent years have ensured significant growth of the denomination on the markets.

“Today, more than ever, it is essential to be able to respond with innovation, planning and dynamism to the changes taking place: new consumption patterns, environmental, economic and social sustainability, market consolidation, and climate change, issues of the highest priority that will be at the centre of our action”.

The consortium is committed to “strengthening the unitary management of the country's largest designation of origin”, which in 2024 saw bottled volume up 3% compared to 2023, amounting to more than 1.7 million hectolitres.

Previous president Albnino Armani thanked the Board of Directors for “the honour of chairing over the past few years” in what he called “in a challenging but fruitful journey for the Pinot Grigio system, which has proved and continues to prove a virtuous case of coordination and far-sighted administration of the denomination”.

The Consortium said its new course “looks to the future with a clear vision: to enhance Pinot Grigio DOC Delle Venezie as an authentic expression of the territory, focusing on quality, certification, sustainability, innovation and wine culture, with the aim of further increasing the presence of Pinot Grigio on all world markets”.







