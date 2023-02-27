Symington launch pushes Douro’s white potential

By Andrew Catchpole

Symington Family Estates has launched a new Douro white, Pequeno Dilema 2020, as part of what the company describes as its “mission” to demonstrate that Port’s vineyards can also produce “outstanding white wines”.

Translating as ‘Little Dilemma’, the wine has been produced using indigenous Viosinho, Gouveio, Arinto and Alvarinho grapes, harvested from Tapadinha and Chões in the Cima Corgo sub-region.

The name refers to the challenge of producing an exceptional white, combining aromatic freshness and elegance, from terroirs that are more traditionally suited to fortified styles and, more latterly, bold reds.

“We believe that Pequeno Dilema is proof that the Douro region is capable of producing exceptional white wines. We searched across our vineyards for grapes that could deliver the freshness required to produce an elegant white wine and found our answer in Tapadinha and Chões – two of our highest vineyards,” said Rupert Symington, CEO of Symington Family Estates.

With just 5,000 bottles produced in its launch vintage, the wine also tilts to modern drinkers, with a crisp label featuring a word search – relating to the “dilemma” of delivering such a wine from this region.

“I am very proud of how our winemaking team rose to the challenge and used their experience and skill to deliver a delicate and balanced expression of these two Douro terroirs,” added Symington.

Pequeno Dilema will be available at Harvey Nichols in-store and online from February for an RRP of £25.









