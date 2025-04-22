Dynamic Portugal: How producers are appealing to a wider audience

By Justin Keay

Innovation and reinvention are prerequisites for any dynamic wine industry, but Portugal is in a league of its own. For years winemakers here have been rediscovering indigenous varieties, experimenting with new styles and exploring terroir. The Douro has moved well beyond Port to also produce the highest quality red and more recently white wine. Minho – home of Vinho Verde – now produces complex, often single varietal wines from native Alvarinho, Loureiro and other varieties alongside the spritzy poolside wines for which the region has long been famous.