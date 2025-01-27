Bibendum becomes exclusive distributor for Quinta da Pedra Alta

By Jo Gilbert

Leading Douro producer Quinta da Pedra Alta will now be distributed in the UK and Ireland via Bibendum. A portfolio of red and white table wines as well as a selection of Ports will be available to the on-trade under the Bibendum banner and to independent merchants via Walker & Wodehouse.

Quinta da Pedra Alta has a history dating back to at least 1761 and is the only vineyard in the Douro to count three of the region’s historic marcos pombalinos (historic stone pillar markers) among its hectarage. It is located in Soutelinho-Favaios, near Alijó, in the highest part of the Douro’s Cima Corgo sub-region, overlooking the Pinhão River. Acquired in 2018 by owners Edward and Isabelle Woodward, the 35ha estate has since focused on unlocking the potential of its terroir, which spans altitudes from 230m to 550m, and cultivates a diverse range of grape varieties, including Rabigato, Touriga Nacional, Sousão, Gouveio, Viosinho and Touriga Franca.

Rebecca Long, wine buyer for Portugal at Bibendum said: “I could not be more excited to announce our new partnership with Quinta da Pedra Alta. What was clear from the first time I met the team behind Pedra Alta is that friendship and family are at the heart of what they do. Protecting the land so the wines made there can be enjoyed by all, for generations to come, is a pretty good ethos to have, and one that we at Bibendum also cherish.

“João’s infectious passion for the land and his fun and easy-going approach are reflected in the wines – they are heartwarming, approachable and undeniably great quality. The white Port is a must-try and my top drink for the warmer spring and summer months ahead.”

Central to Pedra Alta philosophy is a focus on sustainable winemaking practices. The estate is notably one of the first 15 wine companies in Portugal to achieve the new Sustainable Winegrowing Certification, developed by the Instituto da Vinha e do Vinho (IVV). Head winemaker João Pires is at the forefront of a younger generation of winemakers in the region pushing the boundaries of tradition.

“This is a proud moment for our storied Quinta,” Ed Woodward, co-owner of Quinta da Pedra Alta, said in a statement. “We have been on an exciting journey of evolution, crafting low-intervention, contemporary wines that reflect the style this special land wants to make. Our culture is underpinned by values of sustainability and inclusivity, and we are proud to continue our journey with a UK partner that shares these values.”

Andy Brown, commercial director for Quinta da Pedra Alta, added: “Bibendum’s proven expertise and strong relationships in the UK on-trade make them ideal partners as we work to grow our sales and distribution here. Walker & Wodehouse’s established presence across the UK will help us build our reach within independent merchants. Expanding into Ireland is also an exciting step, adding a new market to our portfolio.”

