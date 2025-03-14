Cautious optimism as Bibendum-owner C&C sees earnings growth

By Hamish Graham

C&C Group, the drinks manufacturer-distributor whose ownership portfolio includes Matthew Clark Bibendum, Tennent’s Lager and Bulmer’s cider, saw their earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increase to €76-78mn for the twelve months ending 28 February 2025. This compares to €60mn for the same period the previous year.

Although the figures represent a growth in earnings, they sit slightly below C&C Group’s target earnings for the period. The group believe this underperformance is due to the challenges wrought by the October Budget for hospitality customers in the on and off-trade, and the more general impact it had on consumer confidence over the past few months.

There was growth in the operating margins for both the company’s branded and distribution channels. The latter includes Bibendum Wine which is a part of C&C’s Matthew Clark Bibendum distribution arm. Matthew Clark Bibendum also saw a 7% increase in customers for the second half of the period ending 28 February 2025.

The company expects their earnings for the coming year to be marginally ahead of the €76-78mn seen over the past 12 months. C&C Group see themselves well place to reach their medium-term target of €100mn in the coming years.

CEO of C&C Group, Roger White, who joined the business in late January is confident the company can prosper amid a difficult period for the drinks trade.

“It is clear to me that C&C has a committed and capable team, alongside great brands and a passion for delivering for its customers. However, there is much work to be done to fully realise the potential across the group.

“Whilst the market backdrop remains challenging, we are continuing to support our customers, invest in the business and have some exciting plans to implement this year which I look forward to updating you on further in May. I remain confident of the significant long-term opportunity within the business."









