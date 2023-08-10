Bibendum appoints Valeria Rodriguez as head of Fine Wine

By James Bayley

Bibendum Wine, the premium wine specialist, has appointed Valeria Rodriguez as head of its Fine Wine division.

Rodriguez will oversee relations with Bibendum’s fine wine customers and drive new business initiatives, as well as support the development and evolution of the fine wine range alongside the buying team.

Her background in wine spans over twenty years. After working as a sommelier for prestigious hotels in London, New York and her hometown of Buenos Aries, in 2007, Rodriguez joined the prestige accounts team at Bibendum, where she forged relationships with suppliers, customers and colleagues. In 2011 she left Bibendum to progress her career in other wine businesses.

Reflecting on her appointment, Rodriguez said: ”My first stint at Bibendum taught me so much about the wine industry and I have fond memories. After trying out different roles, and even moving industries, I am thrilled to be back at Bibendum.

“The opportunity to bring what I learnt while I was at Bibendum over 10 years ago, and combine that with my most recent experience is really exciting. Bibendum is the blueprint for a successful premium wine distributor in the UK, the team is amazing, and it feels like home. I can’t wait to build on Bibendum’s incredible legacy of selling some of the world’s finest wines to the UK on-trade, as well as working with premium customers to drive their fine wine offering.”

Harriet Kininmonth, Wine Trading director at Bibendum added: “Valeria is an incredible talent, and she is a welcomed addition to our team. She has great connections in the London on-trade and with many of our producers. We can’t wait to see Valeria flourish and lead and shape Bibendum’s fine wine offering.”