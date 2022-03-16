Street food specialists launches Kerb Counter

By James Bayley

Kerb Counter

1 Bath Place, London EC2A 3DA

kerbfood.com

London street food specialist Kerb has launched an exciting addition to its growing family. Kerb Counter is a bar and test kitchen space in the centre of Shoreditch with pop-ups, food residencies and collaborations. It’s a place to sample the latest food talent, whether they’re a rising star of Seven Dials Market or a spin-off idea from a veteran of the London food scene. Counter’s all-day bar will see the development of new cocktails and a rotating range of drinks worked on in collaboration with Gipsy Hill Brewing Co, East London Liquor and Redemption Coffee. Sustainability is key too – customers will be incentivised to bring in reusable cups, pushing a no straw policy and using kegged wine from Bibendum.















