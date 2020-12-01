25 million keen to visit on-trade this month

By Lisa Riley

A total of 25 million customers want to visit the on-trade this month, according to new research by C&C-owned data and insights company Proof Insight

The number marks a two million increase on the 23 million customers saying they wanted to visit the on-trade in July.

Revealing a strong appetite among customers to return to the trade following the second English lockdown, the survey found that 17 million adults are planning to head out to pubs, bars or restaurants within the first two weeks of December if restrictions allow.

Moreover, it found that half of British adults are also willing to trade a January lockdown for a family Christmas.

The research was conducted during November, with Proof Insight having spoken to over 8,000 consumers since July 2020.

With hospitality under new restrictions for the Christmas period, Proof Insight has also identified key areas [as part of a Christmas Outlook report] that it pinpoints as “vital to Christmas trading and maximizing spend per hour per square foot”.

These include getting outdoor space winter-ready to make consumers who feel uncomfortable indoors feel safe; encourage trade earlier in the day with offers and happy hours in light of the 11pm curfew and ensuring that there are ‘trade up options’ to take advantage of the willingness to premiumise during the Christmas period.

The latest research follows a survey by the business that revealed how “many” consumers are failing to actively engage with green brands, as reported exclusively by Harpers.

Launched earlier this year, Proof Insight was formerly the insights division for drinks distributor Bibendum.

A free copy of the full Christmas Outlook report can be obtained by emailing hello@proofinsight.com





