Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

25 million keen to visit on-trade this month

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 December, 2020

A total of 25 million customers want to visit the on-trade this month, according to new research by C&C-owned data and insights company Proof Insight  

The number marks a two million increase on the  23 million customers saying they wanted to visit the on-trade in July.  

Revealing a strong appetite among customers to return to the trade following the second English lockdown, the survey found that 17 million adults are planning to head out to pubs, bars or restaurants within the first two weeks of December if restrictions allow. 

Moreover, it found that half of British adults are also willing to trade a January lockdown for a family Christmas.

The research was conducted during November, with Proof Insight having spoken to over 8,000 consumers since July 2020.

With hospitality under new restrictions for the Christmas period, Proof Insight has also identified key areas [as part of a Christmas Outlook report] that it pinpoints as “vital to Christmas trading and maximizing spend per hour per square foot”. 

These include getting outdoor space winter-ready to make consumers who feel uncomfortable indoors feel safe; encourage trade earlier in the day with offers and happy hours in light of the 11pm curfew and ensuring that there are ‘trade up options’ to take advantage of the willingness to premiumise during the Christmas period.    

The latest research follows a survey by the business that revealed how “many” consumers are failing to actively engage with green brands, as reported exclusively by Harpers.

Launched earlier this year, Proof Insight was formerly the insights division for drinks distributor Bibendum.

A free copy of the full Christmas Outlook report can be obtained by emailing hello@proofinsight.com



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Brand Manager UK & Europe

...

North South Wines: Customer Services Assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95